Pappardelle with Summer Squash and Arugula-Walnut Pesto

This recipe is a fantastic showcase for superfresh summer squash. F&W’s Kay Chun cuts zucchini and yellow squash lengthwise into ribbons on a mandoline, then tosses them with hot pasta so they just barely cook. Slideshow: More Pappardelle Recipes
How to Make It
In a small skillet, toast the walnuts over moderately low heat until golden, about 5 minutes. Finely chop 1/2 cup of the walnuts; coarsely chop the rest for garnish.
In a food processor, pulse 2 cups of the arugula until finely chopped; scrape into a large bowl and stir in the 3/4 cup of olive oil, the garlic, grated cheese and finely chopped walnuts. Season the pesto with salt and pepper.
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pappardelle until al dente. Drain the pasta and add to the pesto in the bowl. Add the zucchini and toss to evenly coat. Stir in the lemon juice and the remaining 2 cups of arugula and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the pasta to a platter, drizzle with olive oil and garnish with the coarsely chopped walnuts and cheese shavings.
Suggested Pairing
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 6
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: faye240
Review Body: This is something I can cook with! What a phenomenal recipe. Love the idea of pappardelle with summer squash, wallnuts and cheese!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-27
Author Name: Michele Crawford Walraven
Review Body: Made this tonite. Couldnt find the pappardell so used bow ties and purchased pesto due to time constraints. It was amazing. The lemon is what made it for me. Wonderful!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-27
Author Name: Stacey
Review Body: This recipe is amazing!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-16
Author Name: CassSask
Review Body: This is the kind of dish I always wanted to make in every occasion. I can literally sense how delicious it will turned out especially with this kind of ingredients. Cool recipes!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-27
Author Name: Zeppo Shanski
Review Body: This is a killer dish for vegans. It screams. Seriously on my menu.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-28
Author Name: Kate Runyon
Review Body: Oh my! I usually hate when people sub items before trying the original but...well I was out of arugula so I used a gorgeous bunch of parsley I picked up at the farmer's market....huge, velvety leaves! I whipped up a batch of eggless parpadelle that was on my list of "must try" recipes. I don't know what was better...the taste or the presentation! Thank you so much for the inspiration. I'll be making this often.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-22
Author Name: Connie Harris
Review Body: Made this tonight! It was delicious! I added prosciutto right before serving!!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-05
Author Name: cherie341
Review Body: I love the recipe so much but I only have limited ingredients here. I'm going to try this as soon as I can. Thanks
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-27
Author Name: JohnStevens1
Review Body: Will definitely add this to my future's list, looks really good! Love the recipe!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-01
Author Name: HollyPocket
Review Body: Too bad, I was unable to put on the lemon juice in the cook pappardelle! Could be a really good dish if it's done properly. Mind just taste awful!
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-06-27