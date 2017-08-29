Pappardelle with Chicken and Pistachio-Mint Pesto 
David Cicconi
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
October 2017

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes a bright and nutty mint-and-pistachio pesto as the sauce for this fresh and summery warm pasta dish. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups lightly packed mint leaves, plus more for garnish 
  • 1/2 cup shelled unsalted pistachios 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 8 ounces pappardelle pasta 
  • 12 ounces shredded rotisserie chicken (3 cups) 
  • 1 small zucchini, very thinly sliced or shaved
  • 1 small yellow squash, very thinly sliced or shaved 
  • 1 1/2 cups mixed cherry tomatoes, halved, or quartered if large 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the 11/2 cups of mint with the pistachios and lemon juice and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil until incorporated  and the pesto is nearly smooth. Scrape into a large bowl and season generously with salt and pepper.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain well, reserving 1 cup  of the cooking water. Add the pasta, chicken, zucchini,  yellow squash, tomatoes and reserved cooking water to  the pesto and toss well. Season generously with salt and  pepper and toss again. Garnish with mint leaves and serve  right away.  

Make Ahead

The pistachio-mint pesto can be refrigerated overnight. Bring it to room  temperature before using.  

