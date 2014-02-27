Step

Preheat the broiler and arrange an oven rack as close to the heat as possible. Set 1 pappadam in the center of a baking sheet. Keeping the oven door open, slide the baking sheet under the broiler. As soon as the pappadam begins to puff, after about 5 seconds, pull the baking sheet out of oven and turn the pappadam 180 degrees. Return to the oven for about another 3 seconds, or until the pappadam is golden brown and puffed. Reserve on a wire rack and repeat with the remaining pappadams.