Pappadams
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Maya Kaimal
February 1999

There are as many different variations of the crispy lentil bread called pappadam, including a pepper one, as there are ways to make them. South Indians shallow fry them, while North Indians tend to cook them over a flame. You can also cook them in the microwave oven, but the simplest way is to pass them under the broiler.  Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 8 pappadams

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the broiler and arrange an oven rack as close to the heat as possible. Set 1 pappadam in the center of a baking sheet. Keeping the oven door open, slide the baking sheet under the broiler. As soon as the pappadam begins to puff, after about 5 seconds, pull the baking sheet out of oven and turn the pappadam 180 degrees. Return to the oven for about another 3 seconds, or until the pappadam is golden brown and puffed. Reserve on a wire rack and repeat with the remaining pappadams.

