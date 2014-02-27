There are as many different variations of the crispy lentil bread called pappadam, including a pepper one, as there are ways to make them. South Indians shallow fry them, while North Indians tend to cook them over a flame. You can also cook them in the microwave oven, but the simplest way is to pass them under the broiler. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Preheat the broiler and arrange an oven rack as close to the heat as possible. Set 1 pappadam in the center of a baking sheet. Keeping the oven door open, slide the baking sheet under the broiler. As soon as the pappadam begins to puff, after about 5 seconds, pull the baking sheet out of oven and turn the pappadam 180 degrees. Return to the oven for about another 3 seconds, or until the pappadam is golden brown and puffed. Reserve on a wire rack and repeat with the remaining pappadams.
