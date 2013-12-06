Papaya Syrup
Robbin Haas
January 1998

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 large ripe papaya—peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2 -inch dice
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened pineapple juice
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 dried red chiles
  • 6 black peppercorns
  • 2 allspice berries
  • 3 inches of cinnamon stick
  • 1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the papaya, pineapple juice, water, sugar, lime juice, chiles, peppercorns, allspice, cinnamon stick, fennel and coriander; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the papaya just begins to fall apart, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Strain the syrup through a fine sieve, pressing on the papaya to puree it. Return the puree to the saucepan and add the cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil, then cook over moderate heat until thick, about 5 minutes.

Make Ahead

The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Notes

One Serving Calories 146 kcal, Total Fat .8 gm, Saturated Fat .1 gm.

