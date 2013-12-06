Papaya-Marinated Steak
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Jenna Holst
May 1998

Grilled steak is the star of many a braai. Here the meat is lightly coated with a rub, then marinated between papaya skins, which act as a tenderizer.  Amazing Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 scallions, minced
  • 1 tablespoon English dry mustard
  • 1 teaspoon minced thyme leaves
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • One 1 3/4 -pound flank steak
  • Skins of 2 ripe medium papayas, halved lengthwise, with 1/8 inch of the flesh left on them
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Malay Onion Sambal

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the scallions, mustard, thyme, pepper and ginger. Rub the mixture evenly on both sides of the steak.

Step 2    

Put 2 of the papaya skin halves in a glass baking dish, flesh side up. Add the steak and top with the remaining 2 papaya skins, flesh side down; the skins should cover the surface of the meat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Step 3    

Light the grill or preheat the broiler. Discard the papaya skins. Lightly oil both sides of the steak and season with salt. Grill or broil the steak, turning once, for about 10 minutes, or until medium rare. Thinly slice the steak across the grain on the diagonal and serve hot with Malay Onion Sambal.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up