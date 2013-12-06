Papaya-Marinated Steak

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine the scallions, mustard, thyme, pepper and ginger. Rub the mixture evenly on both sides of the steak.

Step 2 Put 2 of the papaya skin halves in a glass baking dish, flesh side up. Add the steak and top with the remaining 2 papaya skins, flesh side down; the skins should cover the surface of the meat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 1 1/2 hours.