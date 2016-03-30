Papaya Caliente

© David Malosh
For this fruity rum cocktail, Miami bartender Julio Cabrera re-creates the flavors of jugo de papaya con anis, a popular weight-loss drink in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. His version here has no purported slimming effects. Slideshow: More Frozen Drinks
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine the rum, Simple Syrup, lime juice, pastis, papaya chunks and ice and blend until smooth. Pour into 2 large, chilled martini glasses and garnish each drink with a tarragon sprig.
Notes
Use this recipe for Simple Syrup.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5