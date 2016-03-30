Papaya Caliente
© David Malosh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 drinks
Julio Cabrera
May 2016

For this fruity rum cocktail, Miami bartender Julio Cabrera re-creates the flavors of jugo de papaya con anis, a popular weight-loss drink in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. His version here has no purported slimming effects. Slideshow: More Frozen Drinks

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces white rum
  • 2 ounces Simple Syrup (see Note)
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pastis, preferably Pernod
  • Six 1-inch chunks of ripe papaya
  • 2 cups ice cubes
  • 2 tarragon sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine the rum, Simple Syrup, lime juice, pastis, papaya chunks and ice and blend until smooth. Pour into 2 large, chilled martini glasses and garnish each drink with a tarragon sprig.

Notes

Use this recipe for Simple Syrup.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up