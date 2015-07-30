Papas à la Huancaína (Potatoes with Queso Fresco Sauce)

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, cover the scrubbed potatoes with cold well-salted water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderate and simmer until the potatoes are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain well, and set aside to cool

Step 2 Meanwhile, combine the queso fresco, milk, chile paste and garlic in a blender or food processor and process until very smooth. Season to taste with salt. Set aside.