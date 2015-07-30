Papas à la Huancaína (Potatoes with Queso Fresco Sauce)
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
August 2014

Ají amarillo chile paste lends this interesting uncooked Peruvian sauce a sunny hue and heat. The simple dish looks especially dramatic when made with purple potatoes. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds well-scrubbed small potatoes, preferably purple 
  • Salt
  • 4 ounces queso fresco, crumbled
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon ají amarillo chile paste
  • 1 small garlic clove, chopped
  • 1/4 cup oil-cured black olives, chopped
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the scrubbed potatoes with cold well-salted water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderate and simmer until the potatoes are tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain well, and set aside to cool

Step 2    

Meanwhile, combine the queso fresco, milk, chile paste and garlic in a blender or food processor and process until very smooth. Season to taste with salt. Set aside.

Step 3    

When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel them and cut them crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Arrange the potatoes on a serving platter and drizzle with the sauce. Sprinkle with the olives, scallions and cilantro and serve.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be made up to 1 day ahead and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up