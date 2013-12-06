Panzanella
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Egi Maccioni
May 1997

If you have time, toss the cucumbers with salt and drain for 30 minutes before assembling the salad.  Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 4 thick slices stale coarse peasant bread (about 1/2 pound)
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 cups lightly packed salad greens
  • 4 large tomatoes, cut into 1-inch dice
  • 2 medium cucumbers—peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh basil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, cover the bread with cold water and let soak for 10 minutes. Squeeze out the excess water. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar, garlic, red pepper, salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the salad greens with the tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and basil. crumble in the soaked bread with your hands. Add the dressing and toss well. Refrigerate for up to 4 hours and serve well chilled.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up