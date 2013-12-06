Panzanella

If you have time, toss the cucumbers with salt and drain for 30 minutes before assembling the salad. Terrific Green Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, cover the bread with cold water and let soak for 10 minutes. Squeeze out the excess water. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar, garlic, red pepper, salt and pepper.
Step 2
In a large bowl, toss the salad greens with the tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and basil. crumble in the soaked bread with your hands. Add the dressing and toss well. Refrigerate for up to 4 hours and serve well chilled.
