Panna Cotta with Tropical Fruit 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
8 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
February 2018

This Panna Cotta with Tropical Fruit is enriched with condensed milk and inspired by Austin-based SnoMo’s riff on the classic dessert. Topped with juicy pineapple and kiwi, this simple treat is bright, creamy, and delicious. Slideshow: More Panna Cotta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups whole milk 
  • 2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin 
  • 1 cup heavy cream 
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar 
  • 3/4 cup sliced peeled kiwi 
  • 3/4 cup diced fresh pineapple  
  • 1/4 cup sweetened condensed milk 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat milk in a medium saucepan over moderate heat to 140°F, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle gelatin over milk and whisk until gelatin is dissolved. Add heavy cream and sugar; cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and temperature reaches 160°F, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Divide the panna cotta mixture evenly among 4 (12-ounce) heatproof glasses. Press plastic wrap directly on surface of each panna cotta. Cool to room temperature, and then refrigerate 8 hours or overnight. 

Step 3    

To serve, remove and discard plastic wrap. Top each panna cotta with kiwi and pineapple; drizzle with sweetened condensed milk. 

