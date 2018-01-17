This Panna Cotta with Tropical Fruit is enriched with condensed milk and inspired by Austin-based SnoMo’s riff on the classic dessert. Topped with juicy pineapple and kiwi, this simple treat is bright, creamy, and delicious. Slideshow: More Panna Cotta Recipes
How to Make It
Heat milk in a medium saucepan over moderate heat to 140°F, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle gelatin over milk and whisk until gelatin is dissolved. Add heavy cream and sugar; cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and temperature reaches 160°F, about 5 minutes.
Divide the panna cotta mixture evenly among 4 (12-ounce) heatproof glasses. Press plastic wrap directly on surface of each panna cotta. Cool to room temperature, and then refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
To serve, remove and discard plastic wrap. Top each panna cotta with kiwi and pineapple; drizzle with sweetened condensed milk.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5