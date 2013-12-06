Panko-Crusted Mushrooms
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jeff Smith
April 2007

Ingredients

  • 2 cups vegetable oil, for frying
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 cups panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
  • 12 large white mushrooms, stems discarded
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step

In a medium skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. In a small bowl, beat the eggs. Spread the panko in a shallow bowl. Dip each mushroom into the egg and let the excess drip off, then coat thoroughly with panko. Fry the mushrooms, 4 at a time, over moderately high heat until golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Drain on a wire rack set over a baking sheet. Season with salt and serve right away.

Serve With

Asian Baby Back Ribs.

