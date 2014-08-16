Panko Chicken Parmesan

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Cut or pound the chicken breasts into 1/2-inch-thick pieces. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2 In large bowl, beat eggs and set aside. In another large bowl, mix together the panko and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Step 3 Coat the chicken in egg and then dredge it in the panko/cheese mixture. Shake off any excess and set the coated pieces aside. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

Step 4 Heat 1/4 inch of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. After the oil is hot, add the chicken. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, turning once, until the chicken is golden and cooked through.