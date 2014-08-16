Panko Chicken Parmesan
Panko adds a delicious crunch to this classic chicken Parmesan. Plus: More Delicious Italian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup panko
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Oil, for frying
  • 2 cups tomato sauce, heated
  • 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
  • Chopped Italian parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Cut or pound the chicken breasts into 1/2-inch-thick pieces. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 2    

In large bowl, beat eggs and set aside. In another large bowl, mix together the panko and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Step 3    

Coat the chicken in egg and then dredge it in the panko/cheese mixture. Shake off any excess and set the coated pieces aside. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

Step 4    

Heat 1/4 inch of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. After the oil is hot, add the chicken. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, turning once, until the chicken is golden and cooked through.

Step 5    

To serve, top the cooked chicken with hot tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and garnish with parsley.

