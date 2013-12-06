Panfried Soft-Shell Crabs with Wilted Escarole
Serves : 4 FIRST-COURSE OR 2 MAIN-COURSE
Marcia Kiesel
August 1996

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large head of escarole, cored and cut into 1/2 -inch-wide strips
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 anchovy fillets, finely chopped, plus 1 teaspoon oil from the jar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 4 medium soft-shell crabs, cleaned
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a nonreactive medium sauce-pan, warm the olive oil. Add the escarole and cook over high heat, stirring, until wilted. Reduce the heat to moderate, add the garlic and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in the anchovy fillets and oil; reduce the heat to moderately low. Cover and cook, stirring twice, until the escarole is tender, about 4 minutes. Add the lemon juice and swirl in 2 tablespoons of the butter. Remove from the heat.

Step 2    

On a large flat plate, mix the flour with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Pat the crabs dry with paper towels. Dredge them in the flour, shaking off the excess.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons butter; when it stops sizzling, put in the crabs, undersides up. Fry over high heat, turning once, until crisp and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Reduce the heat if the oil gets too smoky.

Step 4    

Gently reheat the escarole and taste for seasoning. Spoon the escarole and lemon sauce onto plates, set the crabs on top and serve hot.

