Panforte with Pears and Vanilla Cream

Step 2

Divide 1 cup of the panforte among 4 shallow heatproof dishes. In a small saucepan, scald the cream. Stir in the vanilla. Pour half of the cream over the panforte. Top each serving with a pear half and the remaining cream. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of panforte on top. Set the dishes on a cookie sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, until the cream is bubbling and the top is brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.