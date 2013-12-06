Panforte with Pears and Vanilla Cream
© Eric Wolfinger
Diana Sturgis
January 1997

Fruitcake can be substituted for the panforte, a chewy Italian confection. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Fresh lemon juice
  • 2 large ripe Bartlett pears—peeled, halved lengthwise, cored and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped panforte (about 7 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Sprinkle a few drops of lemon juice over the pears to prevent discoloring.

Step 2    

Divide 1 cup of the panforte among 4 shallow heatproof dishes. In a small saucepan, scald the cream. Stir in the vanilla. Pour half of the cream over the panforte. Top each serving with a pear half and the remaining cream. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of panforte on top. Set the dishes on a cookie sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, until the cream is bubbling and the top is brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

