Paneer Naan
© Emily Farris
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
Emily Farris
January 2004

You can find fresh and frozen paneer, a cheese used in Indian cooking, at Indian markets. Feta cheese or goat cheese are good substitutes. Slideshow: Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon active dry yeast
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup water, room temperature
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 cup whole milk, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup full-fat plain yogurt
  • Cooking oil, for the bowl
  • 12 ounces paneer, crumbled
  • 1 stick melted unsalted butter
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a glass measuring cup, combine the yeast, sugar, and water and let sit for 10 minutes. In the meantime, mix the flour, baking soda, and baking powder in a large bowl.

Step 2    

Whisk together the yeast mixture, yogurt, and milk, and stir into the dry ingredients. Knead with your hands until the dough forms a smooth, soft ball, about 2 minutes. Place the dough in an oiled bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Leave at room temperature until doubled in size, about 2 hours.

Step 3    

Remove the dough from the bowl and turn onto a well-floured surface. Knead it briefly and divide the dough into 12 equal portions. Roll it into 1/4-inch thick ovals, approximately 6 inches wide.

Step 4    

Heat a cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat. Brush with melted butter and place in skillet. Cook for about one minute, until dough puffs up. Flip, cover pan, and cook for one more minute. Remove from pan and brush both sides with butter and sprinkle with salt. Place on a baking sheet and top with crumbled paneer. Broil in oven for 2 minutes, until cheese just begins to melt and naan turns golden brown.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up