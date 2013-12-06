Pancetta-Wrapped Scallops with Lemon
Food & Wine
December 1995

Pancetta lends a dash of saltiness to the sweet scallops and protects them from direct heat in this simple hors d'oeuvre recipe from Capers Catering in Chicago. You can substitute 8 to 10 strips of sliced bacon for the pancetta; cut each strip into three-inch lengths.  Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 6 large sea scallops (about 1/2 pound), membrane removed, scallops quartered
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Four 3-inch-long strips of lemon zest plus 1 teaspoon finely grated zest for garnish
  • 2 fresh rosemary sprigs plus 2 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary for garnish
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 12 thin slices of pancetta (about 4 ounces), halved

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, toss the scallops with the olive oil, lemon zest strips, rosemary sprigs and pepper and let marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours. In another bowl, soak 24 wooden toothpicks in water for 2 hours.

Step 2    

Preheat the broiler. Remove the scallops from the marinade and lightly pat them dry. Drain the toothpicks. Wrap each piece of scallop in a slice of pancetta, secure with a toothpick and transfer to a broiler pan. Broil the scallops for about 1 minute per side, turning once, until the pancetta sizzles and the scallops are firm but not rubbery.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, combine the grated lemon zest and chopped rosemary. Dip one end of each wrapped scallop in the lemon-herb mixture, transfer to a platter and serve.

