Pancetta-Wrapped Scallops with Lemon

Pancetta lends a dash of saltiness to the sweet scallops and protects them from direct heat in this simple hors d'oeuvre recipe from Capers Catering in Chicago. You can substitute 8 to 10 strips of sliced bacon for the pancetta; cut each strip into three-inch lengths. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
In a bowl, toss the scallops with the olive oil, lemon zest strips, rosemary sprigs and pepper and let marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours. In another bowl, soak 24 wooden toothpicks in water for 2 hours.
Preheat the broiler. Remove the scallops from the marinade and lightly pat them dry. Drain the toothpicks. Wrap each piece of scallop in a slice of pancetta, secure with a toothpick and transfer to a broiler pan. Broil the scallops for about 1 minute per side, turning once, until the pancetta sizzles and the scallops are firm but not rubbery.
In a small bowl, combine the grated lemon zest and chopped rosemary. Dip one end of each wrapped scallop in the lemon-herb mixture, transfer to a platter and serve.
