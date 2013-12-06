Pancetta-Wrapped Peaches with Basil and Aged Balsamic
© Keller & Keller
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 first-course servings
Stuart Brioza
July 2008

Chef Stuart Brioza sears sweet summer peaches in pancetta with fresh basil leaves for a crispy, juicy hors d'oeuvre. They would also be an unexpected addition to a frisée or baby escarole salad.    More Peach Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 16 thin slices of pancetta
  • 2 medium freestone peaches—halved, pitted and cut into 8 wedges each
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 16 basil leaves
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Aged balsamic vinegar, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lay the pancetta slices out on a work surface. Set a peach wedge at the edge of each slice, season with salt and pepper and top with a basil leaf. Roll up the pancetta to enclose the peaches.

Step 2    

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add half of the wrapped peaches and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until the pancetta is browned and crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a platter and repeat with the remaining peaches.

Step 3    

Lightly drizzle the peaches with aged balsamic vinegar and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up