Pancetta-Wrapped Mussels with Basil

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 500° or light a grill. In a large pot, bring the wine to a boil. Add the mussels, cover and cook over high heat until they open, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the mussels to a bowl; discard any that do not open. Strain the cooking liquid into a small bowl.

Step 2 Remove the mussels from their shells. Unroll the pancetta slices and cut them into forty 3-inch-long strips. Arrange the strips on a work surface. Place a basil leaf at the base of each strip, top with a mussel and roll up. Thread the mussels onto skewers.