Pancetta-Wrapped Mushrooms

Serve these mushrooms as an hors d'oeuvre or as an accompaniment to a beef or veal roast. Slideshow: Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Make a cut in the center of each mushroom stem down to the cap. Insert a garlic slice in each stem, wrap a pancetta strip around it and secure with a toothpick. Spread the mushrooms on 2 large baking sheets, brush with the olive oil and bake for about 14 minutes, or until browned and crisp. Remove the toothpicks, transfer to a platter and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Try a crisp Italian white, such as a Soave or a Gavi.
