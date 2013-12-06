Pancetta-Wrapped Mushrooms
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 dozen hors d'oeuvres
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
November 2003

Serve these mushrooms as an hors d'oeuvre or as an accompaniment to a beef or veal roast. Slideshow: Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 24 medium porcini or cremini mushrooms
  • 3 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 3 ounces thinly sliced pancetta, torn into thin strips
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 450°. Make a cut in the center of each mushroom stem down to the cap. Insert a garlic slice in each stem, wrap a pancetta strip around it and secure with a toothpick. Spread the mushrooms on 2 large baking sheets, brush with the olive oil and bake for about 14 minutes, or until browned and crisp. Remove the toothpicks, transfer to a platter and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Try a crisp Italian white, such as a Soave or a Gavi.

