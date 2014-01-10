Pancetta Cream Sauce

In a medium saucepan, cook the pancetta over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden but not crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pancetta to a paper towel-lined plate. Pour off the fat in the saucepan, reserving 2 tablespoons.

Step 2

Carefully add the vodka to the saucepan. Cook over moderate heat, scraping up any browned bits, until reduced to a glaze, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the cream, pancetta and the reserved 2 tablespoons of fat and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 1 1/4 cups, about 10 minutes. Stir in the demiglace and season the sauce with salt and pepper; serve warm.