Pancetta Cream Sauce
Michael White
February 2014

Not only does this sauce feature bits of pancetta, it's also infused with a little rendered pancetta fat, which adds extra-porky flavor. A splash of vodka helps cut the richness. Slideshow: More Recipes from Michael White

Ingredients

  • 1/4 pound pancetta, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/4 cup vodka
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 tablespoon veal demiglace
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cook the pancetta over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden but not crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pancetta to a paper towel-lined plate. Pour off the fat in the saucepan, reserving 2 tablespoons.

Step 2    

Carefully add the vodka to the saucepan. Cook over moderate heat, scraping up any browned bits, until reduced to a glaze, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the cream, pancetta and the reserved 2 tablespoons of fat and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 1 1/4 cups, about 10 minutes. Stir in the demiglace and season the sauce with salt and pepper; serve warm.

