Pancetta, Cheddar and Sauerkraut Johnnycakes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, warm the milk and 2/3 cup of water over low heat until it registers 82° on an instant-read thermometer. Whisk in the yeast and let stand for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Whisk the butter into the yeast mixture. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cornmeal and salt. Gently whisk the dry ingredients into the saucepan just until combined. Cover and let stand in a warm place for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a small nonstick skillet, cook the pancetta with 1/2 cup of water over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until all the water has evaporated, 6 to 8 minutes. Continue to cook until the pancetta is golden brown, about 2 minutes longer. Pour off all the fat in the skillet. Stir in the sauerkraut and brine and remove from the heat. Let cool.

Step 4 Add the cooled pancetta mixture and the cheese to the batter and gently mix in.