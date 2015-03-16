Pan-Seared Tuna Steaks with Ginger Vinaigrette
30 MIN
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kuniko Yagi
April 2015

Flash-seared tuna steaks retain their lovely pink color in this recipe from chef Kuniko Yagi; a speedy vinaigrette spooned on top adds incredible flavor. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 5 tablespoons sake
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons mirin
  • 3 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 1/2 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 bunch of Broccolini, trimmed
  • Two 1-inch-thick yellowfin tuna steaks
  • 2 teaspoons toasted white sesame seeds
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, simmer the soy sauce, sake, mirin and shallot until the liquid is slightly reduced, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in the ginger. Slowly whisk in 1/4 cup of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. 

Step 2    

In a steamer basket set in  a large saucepan of simmering water, steam the Broccolini until tender, about 6 minutes. Transfer to plates.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Season the tuna with salt and pepper. Sear over high heat until golden brown but still rare within, about 30 seconds per side. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Slice against the grain and transfer to the plates. Drizzle with some of the vinaigrette and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Serve with lemon wedges and the remaining vinaigrette.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this tuna-dish with a lively, fruit-forward California Chenin Blanc.

