Pan Seared Tilapia Salad with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
July 2014

A simple pan seared tilapia fillet is amazing over a salad tossed with a tangy lemon-garlic vinaigrette. Slideshow: Salads with Seafood

Ingredients

  • Two 4-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Zest of 1 medium lemon
  • Juice of 1 medium lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 4 cups baby arugula
  • 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3    

In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, toss together the arugula, tomatoes, and vinaigrette. Divide the salad between two plates and then place the tilapia fillets on top of each.

