Pan Seared Tilapia Salad with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3 In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Set aside.