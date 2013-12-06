Pan Seared Tilapia Salad with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
A simple pan seared tilapia fillet is amazing over a salad tossed with a tangy lemon-garlic vinaigrette. Slideshow: Salads with Seafood
How to Make It
Step 1
Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.
Step 3
In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Step 4
In a large bowl, toss together the arugula, tomatoes, and vinaigrette. Divide the salad between two plates and then place the tilapia fillets on top of each.
