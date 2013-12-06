Pan Seared Tilapia with Cherry Tomatoes & Basil

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3 In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.

Step 4 Pour in the wine and salt, and increase the heat to high. Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the wine is reduced in half. Stir in the tomatoes and cook for 1 minute more.