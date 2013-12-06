Pan Seared Tilapia with Cherry Tomatoes & Basil

For an easy, fresh meal, pair quick pan seared tilapia fillets with a little garlic, white wine and cherry tomatoes, finishing with some chopped basil. Slideshow: Healthy Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.
In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.
Pour in the wine and salt, and increase the heat to high. Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the wine is reduced in half. Stir in the tomatoes and cook for 1 minute more.
Plate the tilapia and spoon the tomato/wine mixture over the fillets. Garnish with the basil.
Author Name: Christopher Westby
Review Body: Simple and so delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-03