Pan Seared Tilapia with Cherry Tomatoes & Basil
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

For an easy, fresh meal, pair quick pan seared tilapia fillets with a little garlic, white wine and cherry tomatoes, finishing with some chopped basil. Slideshow: Healthy Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 4-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3    

In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.

Step 4    

Pour in the wine and salt, and increase the heat to high. Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the wine is reduced in half. Stir in the tomatoes and cook for 1 minute more.

Step 5    

Plate the tilapia and spoon the tomato/wine mixture over the fillets. Garnish with the basil.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up