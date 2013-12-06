Pan-Seared Strip Steaks with Red Wine Onion Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 200°. Pepper both sides of the steaks.

Step 2 In a large heavy nonreactive skillet, heat the oil over high heat. When it begins to smoke, add 2 of the steaks and sear them for 2 minutes on each side. Transfer to a heatproof plate. Keep warm in the oven and repeat with the remaining 2 steaks.

Step 3 Discard the oil. Add the butter to the pan. Add the onion and cook over high heat, stirring, until cook over high heat, stirring, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the wine and 1 cup of the stock and boil over moderately high heat until the liquid is reduced to 1/2 cup, about 4 minutes.