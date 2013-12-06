Pan-Seared Steaks with Vidalia Onions

Step 1

Set a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat. Season the steaks generously on both sides with pepper. When the skillet is searing hot, season the steaks with salt, add them to the skillet and cook for 2 minutes. Shake the skillet; the steaks should be seared enough to loosen. Using tongs, turn the steads and cook until browned on the second side but still quite rare, about 2 minutes. Shake the skillet again to loosen the steaks, then transfer them to ovenproof plates and keep warm in a low oven.