Pan-Seared Steaks with Vidalia Onions
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
John Taylor
August 1997

Everyone thinks that southerners do most of their cooking on the grill, but the meat eaters John Martin Taylor knows prefer their steaks pan-seared. Taylor doesn't usually cook sweet onions because they tend to be watery, but in this dish, they're perfect.  Amazing Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 1/2-pound boneless strip steaks (about 1-inch thick)
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Coarse salt
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 very large Vidalia or other sweet onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup spicy young red wine, such as Côtes du Rhône

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over high heat. Season the steaks generously on both sides with pepper. When the skillet is searing hot, season the steaks with salt, add them to the skillet and cook for 2 minutes. Shake the skillet; the steaks should be seared enough to loosen. Using tongs, turn the steads and cook until browned on the second side but still quite rare, about 2 minutes. Shake the skillet again to loosen the steaks, then transfer them to ovenproof plates and keep warm in a low oven.

Step 2    

Immediately add the butter and onion to the skillet and cook over moderate heat, shaking often, until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and bring to a boil over high heat, scraping up any browned bits. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onion to the plates. Boil the sauce until it is reduced and tasty; season with salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the steaks and serve immediately.

Serve With

Baked potatoes.

Suggested Pairing

Red meat with a red wine sauce is big red territory. Go for the Guigal Gôtes due Rhône or the Rosemount Estate McLarren Vale Shiraz from Australia.

