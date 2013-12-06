Pan-Seared Salmon Fillets
Yield
Serves : 6
Pam Anderson
September 2000

Pam Anderson, author of How to Cook Without a Book, knows that salmon is the one fish everybody eats. It's lovely served just with wedges of lemon or dressed up with flavored butter or a simple pan sauce.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • Six 6-ounce center-cut salmon fillets with skin
  • 2 tablespoons pure olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Set 2 large, heavy skillets over moderate heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Put the salmon fillets on a platter and coat with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add 3 fillets to each skillet, flesh side down. Cook over high heat until deeply browned, about 3 minutes. Turn the fillets and cook until the skin is deeply browned and crisp, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer the fillets to plates and serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

A wine with exotic fruit and spice notes will accentuate the sweet-tart chutney or the orange-Pernod sauce. Consider a rich-textured dry Gewürztraminer from Alsace.

