Pan-Seared Salmon Fillets

Step

Set 2 large, heavy skillets over moderate heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Put the salmon fillets on a platter and coat with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add 3 fillets to each skillet, flesh side down. Cook over high heat until deeply browned, about 3 minutes. Turn the fillets and cook until the skin is deeply browned and crisp, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer the fillets to plates and serve with lemon wedges.