Pan-Seared Salmon Fillets

Pam Anderson, author of How to Cook Without a Book, knows that salmon is the one fish everybody eats. It's lovely served just with wedges of lemon or dressed up with flavored butter or a simple pan sauce. Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Set 2 large, heavy skillets over moderate heat for 3 to 4 minutes. Put the salmon fillets on a platter and coat with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add 3 fillets to each skillet, flesh side down. Cook over high heat until deeply browned, about 3 minutes. Turn the fillets and cook until the skin is deeply browned and crisp, about 5 minutes longer. Transfer the fillets to plates and serve with lemon wedges.
Suggested Pairing
A wine with exotic fruit and spice notes will accentuate the sweet-tart chutney or the orange-Pernod sauce. Consider a rich-textured dry Gewürztraminer from Alsace.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5