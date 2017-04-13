Pan-Seared Salmon with Citrus-Curry Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a sharp knife, peel the orange and the grapefruit, removing all of the bitter white pith, then cut in between the membranes to release the sections.

Step 2 In a small saucepan, simmer the wine with the vermouth and shallots over high heat until almost evaporated. Add the orange and grapefruit juices, bring to a simmer and cook until syrupy. Add the crème fraîche and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and strain the sauce through a fine sieve into another small saucepan. Add the citrus sections and curry powder and, using an immersion blender, puree the sauce until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 In a large nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Season the salmon on both sides with salt and pepper. Cook the salmon skin side down over medium-high heat until browned and crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook until almost opaque through, about 3 minutes. Transfer the salmon to a platter and tent with foil.