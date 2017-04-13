Pan-Seared Salmon with Citrus-Curry Sauce
Ludovic Lefebvre

Ludo Lefebvre’s tutorial on how to build a deeply layered, silky sauce: reduce, one at a time, wine, citrus juice, and crème fraîche, then blend in fresh citrus segments and curry powder for a jolt of vibrant flavor. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 orange plus 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 grapefruit plus 1/2 cup fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1 cup dry white wine, preferably Chardonnay
  • 1/3 cup dry vermouth
  • 4 tablespoons finely minced shallots
  • 1 cup crème fraîche
  • Pinch of curry powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Four 5- to 6-ounce center-cut salmon fillets with skin
  • 10 ounces amaranth or spinach leaves, thick stems discarded

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a sharp knife, peel the orange and the grapefruit, removing all of the bitter white pith, then cut in between the membranes to release the sections.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, simmer the wine with the vermouth and shallots over high heat until almost evaporated. Add the orange and grapefruit juices, bring to a simmer and cook until syrupy. Add the crème fraîche and bring to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and strain the sauce through a fine sieve into another small saucepan. Add the citrus sections and curry powder and, using an immersion blender, puree the sauce until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Season the salmon on both sides with salt and pepper. Cook the salmon skin side down over medium-high heat until browned and crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook until almost opaque through, about 3 minutes. Transfer the salmon to a platter and tent with foil.

Step 4    

In the same skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the amaranth and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until just wilted. Mound the amaranth on plates and top with a salmon fillet. Spoon some of the sauce over the top and serve. Pass the remaining sauce separately.

