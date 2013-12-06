Pan-Seared Chicken and Green Olive Rollatini

How to Make It

Step 1 Place each chicken breast between 2 layers of plastic and pound to a 1/2-inch thickness. Transfer to a large plate. Cover the chicken and refrigerate.

Step 2 Melt the butter in a medium skillet. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until softened and browned, about 20 minutes. Add a few tablespoons of water to the skillet to keep the onion from sticking. Transfer to a small bowl and add the olives, rosemary and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Let cool completely.

Step 3 Lay the chicken, skin side down, on a work surface and season with salt and pepper. Spread one-quarter of the filling on each breast, leaving a 1-inch border all around. Separate the skin from the meat. Roll up the meat; wrap the skin around the meat to enclose it. Tie each roll in 3 places with cotton kitchen string.

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat the oil in a large skillet until shimmering. Season the chicken with salt and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a rimmed baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center reaches 135°. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes, then discard the string. Slice the chicken diagonally 1/2 inch thick.