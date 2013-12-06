Pan-Seared Chicken and Green Olive Rollatini
Eileen Daspin
August 1997

Piquant green olives make an invigorating contrast to the sweet caramelized onion filling. You can use a large plastic bag that's been opened on two sides to cover the chicken before flattening it.  Quick Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 whole boneless chicken breasts with skin (about 1 1/4 pounds each)
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped pitted green olives, such as Sicillian
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped rosemary
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tablespoon finely chopped shallots
  • 1 1/2 pounds tomatoes—peeled, seeded and coarsley chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place each chicken breast between 2 layers of plastic and pound to a 1/2-inch thickness. Transfer to a large plate. Cover the chicken and refrigerate.

Step 2    

Melt the butter in a medium skillet. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until softened and browned, about 20 minutes. Add a few tablespoons of water to the skillet to keep the onion from sticking. Transfer to a small bowl and add the olives, rosemary and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Let cool completely.

Step 3    

Lay the chicken, skin side down, on a work surface and season with salt and pepper. Spread one-quarter of the filling on each breast, leaving a 1-inch border all around. Separate the skin from the meat. Roll up the meat; wrap the skin around the meat to enclose it. Tie each roll in 3 places with cotton kitchen string.

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat the oil in a large skillet until shimmering. Season the chicken with salt and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a rimmed baking sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center reaches 135°. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes, then discard the string. Slice the chicken diagonally 1/2 inch thick.

Step 5    

Meanwhile, set the large skillet over high heat. Add the shallots and cook for 1 minute, scraping up any browned bits. Add the tomatoes and any accumulated chicken juices and cook, stirring, just until heated through, about 4 minutes. Spoon the tomatoes onto individual plates and arrange the chicken on top.

Make Ahead

The rollatini can be prepared through Step 3 and refrigerated overnight. Let them return to room temperature before sautéing.

