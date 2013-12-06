Pan-Roasted Veal Steaks

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat. Rub the veal with the oil and sprinkle with the herbes de Provence and salt and pepper. Add the veal to the skillet and cook, turning once, until well browned, about 1 1/2 minutes per side. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for about 8 minutes for medium. Transfer the meat to a plate and keep warm.