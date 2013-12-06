Pan-Roasted Veal Steaks

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over moderately high heat. Rub the veal with the oil and sprinkle with the herbes de Provence and salt and pepper. Add the veal to the skillet and cook, turning once, until well browned, about 1 1/2 minutes per side. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for about 8 minutes for medium. Transfer the meat to a plate and keep warm.
Step 2
Add 1/3 cup of water to the skillet and bring to a boil over moderate heat, scraping up any browned bits. Add any exuded juices from the veal and boil until slightly reduced, about 1 minute.
Step 3
Just before serving, transfer the veal to individual plates and spoon the pan sauce on top.
Suggested Pairing
A crisp California white wine, such as a Fumé Blanc, would underscore the richness of the veal.
