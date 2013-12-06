Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Fennel
© Lucy Schaeffer
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 10
Grace Parisi
November 1999

In this delicious vegetable pan roast, sweet potatoes are tossed with fennel wedges and then roasted until tender and carmelized. Slideshow: Delicious, Quick Side Dishes Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
  • 4 fennel bulbs, halved lengthwise and cut into 3/4-inch wedges, some of the feathery tops finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground mace
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a bowl, toss the sweet potato chunks and fennel wedges with the olive oil, brown sugar and mace; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Spread the vegetables in a large nonstick roasting pan. Roast for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally, until the sweet potatoes and fennel are tender and caramelized. Transfer them to a platter, sprinkle with the fennel tops and serve.

Make Ahead

The roasted vegetables can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat in a 400° oven before serving.

Notes

One Serving Calories 211 kcal, Total Fat 6.2 gm, Saturated Fat 1 gm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up