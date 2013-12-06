Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Fennel

© Lucy Schaeffer
In this delicious vegetable pan roast, sweet potatoes are tossed with fennel wedges and then roasted until tender and carmelized. Slideshow: Delicious, Quick Side Dishes Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a bowl, toss the sweet potato chunks and fennel wedges with the olive oil, brown sugar and mace; season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Spread the vegetables in a large nonstick roasting pan. Roast for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally, until the sweet potatoes and fennel are tender and caramelized. Transfer them to a platter, sprinkle with the fennel tops and serve.
Make Ahead
The roasted vegetables can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat in a 400° oven before serving.
Notes
One Serving Calories 211 kcal, Total Fat 6.2 gm, Saturated Fat 1 gm.
