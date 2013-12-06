Pan-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Fennel

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a bowl, toss the sweet potato chunks and fennel wedges with the olive oil, brown sugar and mace; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Spread the vegetables in a large nonstick roasting pan. Roast for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally, until the sweet potatoes and fennel are tender and caramelized. Transfer them to a platter, sprinkle with the fennel tops and serve.