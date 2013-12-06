Pan-Roasted Shrimp with Orange, Arugula, and Tarragon
Yield
Serves : 4
Allen Susser
January 1998

This warm winter salad makes use of everything in the orange but the pith.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large seedless oranges
  • 16 jumbo shrimp (about 2 pounds), shelled and deveined
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons tarragon leaves
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons Champagne or white-wine vinegar
  • 2 bunches arugula, trimmed
  • 1 small red onion, sliced into rings

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Finely grate the zest of 1 orange. Using a sharp knife, peel both oranges, removing all of the bitter white pith. Thinly slice the oranges crosswise; set aside. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, 1 tablespoon of the tarragon and the salt, pepper and garlic.

Step 2    

Heat a large ovenproof skillet. Add the shrimp in a single layer and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, for 1 minute. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Step 3    

Roast the shrimp in the oven for 2 minutes. Using tongs, turn the shrimp and add the orange juice and zest. Roast for another 1 to 2 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque throughout.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the vinegar into the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Whisk in the juices from the shrimp. Add the arugula and toss; transfer the salad to plates. Arrange the shrimp, oranges and onion on the salads, garnish with the remaining tarragon and serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 419 kcal, Total Fat 17.7 gm, Saturated Fat 2.5 gm.

Suggested Pairing

Look for a simple, fruity-but-tart Riesling from California or Washington State that won't compete with the dish.

