Pan-Roasted Shrimp with Orange, Arugula, and Tarragon

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Finely grate the zest of 1 orange. Using a sharp knife, peel both oranges, removing all of the bitter white pith. Thinly slice the oranges crosswise; set aside. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, 1 tablespoon of the tarragon and the salt, pepper and garlic.

Step 2 Heat a large ovenproof skillet. Add the shrimp in a single layer and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, for 1 minute. Remove the skillet from the heat.

Step 3 Roast the shrimp in the oven for 2 minutes. Using tongs, turn the shrimp and add the orange juice and zest. Roast for another 1 to 2 minutes, or until the shrimp are opaque throughout.