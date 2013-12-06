Pan-Roasted Salmon with Orange Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Romano
July 1997

Try substituting arugula for the fresh baby spinach, and for added depth and complexity, use blood oranges when they are available. You might also want to try cooking the salmon with its skin. Make sure to allow the skin to crisp up in the pan before plating, skin side up.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons minced white onions
  • 1 anchovy fillet, drained and minced
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest
  • 2 teaspoon each coarsely chopped fresh parsley, basil and mint
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 large bunch baby spinach (about 4 ounces), stemmed
  • 1 medium fennel bulb—halved, cored and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 small head of radicchio, torn into 2-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons pure olive oil
  • Four 6-ounce skinless salmon fillets

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a nonreactive bowl, combine the orange juice, balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, onion, anchovy, orange zest and fresh herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Place the spinach, fennel and radicchio in a heatproof bowl.

Step 2    

In a large nonreactive ovenproof skillet, heat the pure olive oil. Season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper and add them to the skillet, skinned side down. Cook over high heat for 1 minute. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the salmon until just cooked through, about 6 minutes. Remove to a plate.

Step 3    

Wipe out the skillet and add the reserved dressing. Bring to a simmer over high heat, then pour the hot dressing over the greens and toss to mix. Arrange the slightly wilted greens on 4 plates, set a piece of salmon on top and serve.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before proceeding.

Serve With

A crusty loaf of French or Italian bread.

Suggested Pairing

Mulderbosch's Sauvignon Blanc, from South Africa, has ripe, intensely citrusy fruit that makes it a fine match for the salmon.

