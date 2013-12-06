Pan-Roasted Red Snapper with Cilantro and Lime
Serves : 8
Herb Wilson
June 1997

Quick-mixing flour, such as Wondra, creates the lightest possible coating for the fish. A squeeze of lime juice is all you need for an accompaniment. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Eight 5-ounce red snapper fillets with skin
  • Quick-mixing flour, for dredging
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Lime wedges and fresh cilantro sprigs, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large skillet, melt 1 teaspoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the oil. Dredge 4 of the fish fillets in the flour, skin side only. Place the fillets in the skillet, skin side down, and season with salt and pepper. Fry over moderately high heat until the skin is browned and crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer the fillets to a baking sheet, skin side up. Dredge the remaining snapper fillets in flour and fry them in the remaining butter and oil.

Step 2    

Bake the fillets for about 4 minutes, or until the fish is just cooked through. Serve at once with the lime wedges and cilantro sprigs.

Suggested Pairing

Herb Wilson's spicy-sweet pork chops and crisp red snapper need a wine that's substantial, but also racy and refreshing. Try a dry rosé, such as the Bonny Doon Vin Gris de Cigare from California or the Domaines Ott Château de Selle Rosé Clair de Noirs from France.

