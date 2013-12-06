Pan-Roasted Red Snapper with Cilantro and Lime

Quick-mixing flour, such as Wondra, creates the lightest possible coating for the fish. A squeeze of lime juice is all you need for an accompaniment. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large skillet, melt 1 teaspoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the oil. Dredge 4 of the fish fillets in the flour, skin side only. Place the fillets in the skillet, skin side down, and season with salt and pepper. Fry over moderately high heat until the skin is browned and crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer the fillets to a baking sheet, skin side up. Dredge the remaining snapper fillets in flour and fry them in the remaining butter and oil.
Bake the fillets for about 4 minutes, or until the fish is just cooked through. Serve at once with the lime wedges and cilantro sprigs.
