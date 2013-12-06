Pan-Roasted Red Snapper with Cilantro and Lime

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large skillet, melt 1 teaspoon of the butter in 1 tablespoon of the oil. Dredge 4 of the fish fillets in the flour, skin side only. Place the fillets in the skillet, skin side down, and season with salt and pepper. Fry over moderately high heat until the skin is browned and crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer the fillets to a baking sheet, skin side up. Dredge the remaining snapper fillets in flour and fry them in the remaining butter and oil.