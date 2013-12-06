Pan-Roasted Pork Chops with Madeira Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the oil, thyme and garlic on a large plate. Add the pork chops and turn to coat in the seasoned oil. Let stand at room temperature for 2 hours.

Step 2 Meanwhile, cover the dried morels with warm water and let soak until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain, rinse under running water and pat dry.

Step 3 Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet. Add the apples, sprinkle with the sugar and cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until tender and caramelized, about 20 minutes. Transfer the apples to a plate.

Step 4 Return the skillet to high heat, add the Madeira and brandy and cook until reduced by half. Add the morels and chicken stock and cook until the stock is reduced by half, about 7 minutes. Stir in the apples and remove from the heat.

Step 5 Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat a large ovenproof skillet until almost smoking. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until deep golden and crusty, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn the pork chops, transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the chops for about 6 minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer to a platter.