Pan-Roasted Lamb Chops with Mashed Potato Cake
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 pounds plum tomatoes—peeled, quartered lengthwise and seeded
  • 1/2 cup small green olives, such as Picholine, pitted and chopped
  • 1/2 cup brine-cured black olives, such as Gaeta, pitted and chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • Eight 6-ounce bone-in lamb loin chops
  • Mashed Potato Cake

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 200°. Spread the olive oil on a rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle with the thyme and a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Arrange the tomatoes on the sheet in a single layer and bake for 2 hours, or until slightly dried and firm. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the olives, garlic, lemon zest and basil.

Step 2    

Raise the oven temperature to 450°. In 2 heavy-bottomed ovenproof skillets, heat the vegetable oil until almost smoking. Season the chops with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until well browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Turn the chops and cook for 1 minute. Transfer the skillets to the oven and roast for about 6 minutes for medium rare. Set the lamb on plates and serve with the tomato relish and a wedge of Mashed Potato Cake.

Suggested Pairing

The assertive combination of lamb and the olive and tomato relish needs a robust red that can stand up to and complement those strong flavors. Look for one from Spain or California that is full bodied, supple, yet complex and spicy, with a slight black olive note in the background.

