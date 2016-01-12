Pan-Roasted Grouper with Tomato and Butter Bean Salad
© Chris Court
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Linton Hopkins

This dish is all about my home state,” Hopkins says. The grouper represents the coast, while the creamy butter beans, tomato and dill exemplify the seasonal bounty. “It’s Georgia on a plate. Quick Fish Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

Vinaigrette

  • 2 heads of garlic
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar 
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 
  • 1 teaspoon sorghum syrup (see Note) or molasses 

Salad

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 
  • 1  tablespoon minced dill 
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Two 14-ounce cans butter beans, drained and rinsed 
  • 12 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved (2 cups) 
  • 1/2 cucumber—peeled, seeded and minced (1/2 cup) 
  • 1 large shallot, minced (1⁄4 cup) 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground pepper 

Grouper

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • Four 5-ounce black or red grouper fillets with skin 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 2 thyme sprigs 
  • 1/2 lemon 

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Vinaigrette

Preheat the oven to 300°. In a foil-lined cake pan, drizzle the garlic with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 11/2 hours, until soft and caramelized. Let cool.

Step 2    

Halve the heads of garlic crosswise. Squeeze out the cloves; discard the skins. In a blender, combine the roasted garlic cloves with the sherry vinegar, mustard and sorghum syrup and puree. With the machine on, drizzle in the remaining 1/3 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Season the roasted garlic vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 3    make the salad

In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil with the apple cider vinegar, dill, lemon zest and lemon juice. Stir in the butter beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and shallot. Season the salad with salt and pepper.

Step 4    prepare the grouper

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the canola oil until shimmering. Season the fish fillets with salt, add to the skillet skin side down and cook over moderate heat until the skin is golden and the fish is cooked halfway through, 5 to 7 minutes. Turn the fillets over and add the butter and thyme sprigs to the skillet. Cook until the grouper is white throughout, basting occasionally with the butter, 5 to 7 minutes longer. Squeeze the lemon over the fish. Discard the thyme sprigs.

Step 5    

Spoon the tomato and butter bean salad onto plates. Set the fish on top, drizzle with some of the vinaigrette and serve.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Notes

Sorghum syrup, sometimes referred to as sorghum molasses, is available online at zingermans.com. 

Suggested Pairing

Lively, Meyer lemon–scented Sonoma Sauvignon Blanc: 2011 Matanzas Creek

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up