Pan-Roasted Garlic Potatoes

In a heavy 12-inch skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add the potatoes and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and tender, about 25 minutes. Serve the potatoes and garlic warm or at room temperature; remove the garlic skins before serving if you prefer.