Pan-Roasted Garlic Potatoes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Judith Sutton
September 1996

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 8 large unpeeled garlic cloves
  • 1 pound new potatoes, quartered and sliced crosswise 3/8 inch thick
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a heavy 12-inch skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the potatoes and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and tender, about 25 minutes. Serve the potatoes and garlic warm or at room temperature; remove the garlic skins before serving if you prefer.

