Pan-Roasted Curried Chicken Thighs

In order to get the crisp, golden skin we all crave, resist the urge to fiddle with the thighs as they cook. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, stir together the curry powder, salt and pepper. Rub the curry mixture all over the chicken thighs, and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.
Heat the oil in a medium skillet over moderate heat. Add the chicken thighs skin side down and cook, undisturbed, until the skin is deep golden brown and crisp, 15 to 20 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderately low if the skin begins to burn. Turn the thighs and continue to cook until they are cooked through and the juices run clear, about 15 minutes.
In the last 5 minutes of cooking, add the limes to the skillet, cut side down, and cook until golden brown. Serve the chicken thighs with the pan-roasted limes.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Kate Krichbaum Combs
Review Body: Perfection! These were simple to make and absolutely delicious.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-19