Pan-Roasted Curried Chicken Thighs

In a small bowl, stir together the curry powder, salt and pepper. Rub the curry mixture all over the chicken thighs, and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over moderate heat. Add the chicken thighs skin side down and cook, undisturbed, until the skin is deep golden brown and crisp, 15 to 20 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderately low if the skin begins to burn. Turn the thighs and continue to cook until they are cooked through and the juices run clear, about 15 minutes.