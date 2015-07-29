Pan-Roasted Curried Chicken Thighs
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
February 2014

In order to get the crisp, golden skin we all crave, resist the urge to fiddle with the thighs as they cook. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 limes, halved crosswise
  • 4 bone-in chicken thighs with skin

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, stir together the curry powder, salt and pepper. Rub the curry mixture all over the chicken thighs, and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over moderate heat. Add the chicken thighs skin side down and cook, undisturbed, until the skin is deep golden brown and crisp, 15 to 20 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderately low if the skin begins to burn. Turn the thighs and continue to cook until they are cooked through and the juices run clear, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

In the last 5 minutes of cooking, add the limes to the skillet, cut side down, and cook until golden brown. Serve the chicken thighs with the pan-roasted limes.

