Pan-Roasted Chicken with Spiced Honey
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Matthew Kenney
February 1998

 Amazing Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 4 chicken breast halves on the bone with skin (about 1/2 pound each)
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup shelled unsalted pistachios
  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained and coarsely chopped
  • 12 small cilantro sprigs

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the olive oil, honey, cumin, cardamom, paprika and chile powder. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper and add them to the bowl, turning to coat with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast for about 4 minutes, or until fragrant. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop the nuts. Leave the oven on.

Step 3    

Heat a large ovenproof skillet over moderate heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and add the pieces to the skillet, skin side up. Cook, turning once, until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Spoon off any excess fat and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast the chicken for about 18 minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer the chicken to plates, garnish with the pistachios, sun-dried tomatoes and cilantro and serve.

Suggested Pairing

A lightly spicy American Zinfandel will be a nice addition to the rich and slightly spicy chicken.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up