Pan-Roasted Chicken with Spiced Honey

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the olive oil, honey, cumin, cardamom, paprika and chile powder. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper and add them to the bowl, turning to coat with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast for about 4 minutes, or until fragrant. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop the nuts. Leave the oven on.