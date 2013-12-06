Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts with Mascarpone

How to Make It

Step 1 Gently run your fingers under the skin of each breast to form a small pocket. Fold the prosciutto slices and slip 1 under the skin of each breast.

Step 2 In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup of the mascarpone with the thyme, lemon zest, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and a pinch of pepper. Carefully stuff 1 tablespoon of the mascarpone mixture into each chicken breast pocket, pressing lightly to form an even layer.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 450°. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in each of 2 large nonreactive ovenproof skillets until almost smoking. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and add 4 breasts to each skillet, skin side down. Cook over high heat until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Turn the breasts and cook for 2 more minutes, or until just cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a platter; keep warm.