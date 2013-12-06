Pan-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta
Serves : 8
Nancy Verde Barr
November 1998

Use salt sparingly (the pancetta is already salty), but don't eliminate it altogether: it draws the juices from the shallots and adds to the flavor of the dish. Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide  More Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound thickly sliced pancetta, cut into 1/4 -inch dice
  • 8 large shallots, quartered
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 pounds brussels sprouts, quartered
  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar

How to Make It

Step

In a large deep skillet, cook the pancetta over moderate heat until it is slightly crisp and the fat is rendered, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the shallots, season with salt and pepper and cook until golden, about 10 minutes. Add the brussels sprouts and vinegar and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and cook until the sprouts and shallots are tender and the pan is almost dry, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and keep warm until serving.

