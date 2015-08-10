Pan-Fried Zucchini Fritters

Serve these tender, pan-fried coconut-flour zucchini fritters topped with a dollop of sour cream. Slideshow: More Zucchini Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, sprinkle the grated zucchini with sea salt, and use your hands to mix it though. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then use your hands to squeeze as much liquid as possible from the zucchini. Then, working in 3 batches, place the zucchini in the center of a clean tea towel and wring it to remove any remaining liquid.
In a medium bowl, combine the zucchini with the shallot, coconut flour and the egg and mix thoroughly.
In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat the butter and oil over medium high heat. Drop spoonfuls of the zucchini into the hot oil and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until browned.
Serve the fritters immediately, topped with a dollop of sour cream.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5