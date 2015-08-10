Pan-Fried Zucchini Fritters
©Kristen Stevens
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 10 fritters
Kristen Stevens
February 2014

Serve these tender, pan-fried coconut-flour zucchini fritters topped with a dollop of sour cream. Slideshow: More Zucchini Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large zucchini, coarsely grated (about 18 ounces)
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons coconut flour
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 teaspoons butter
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sour cream or plain yogurt, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, sprinkle the grated zucchini with sea salt, and use your hands to mix it though. Let it sit for 15 minutes, then use your hands to squeeze as much liquid as possible from the zucchini. Then, working in 3 batches, place the zucchini in the center of a clean tea towel and wring it to remove any remaining liquid.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, combine the zucchini with the shallot, coconut flour and the egg and mix thoroughly.

Step 3    

In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat the butter and oil over medium high heat. Drop spoonfuls of the zucchini into the hot oil and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, until browned.

Step 4    

Serve the fritters immediately, topped with a dollop of sour cream.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up