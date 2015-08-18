Pan-Fried Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Mayo

An easy chipotle mayo pumps up the flavor volume of these fast-fix pan-fried fish tacos. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, pureed chipotles, honey, liquid smoke and 1/8 teaspoon of sea salt.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, 1/4 teaspoon of the sea salt and 1/8 of teaspoon of the freshly ground pepper.
Rinse the tilapia fillets under cold running water and shake off the excess water. Dip each fillet in the seasoned flour, making sure all of the sides are well coated.
In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the tilapia and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until the tilapia is browned and cooked through. Break the tilapia into bite-size pieces.
Divide the cabbage between the tortillas and top with the tilapia and chipotle mayo.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5