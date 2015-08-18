Pan-Fried Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Mayo

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, pureed chipotles, honey, liquid smoke and 1/8 teaspoon of sea salt.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, 1/4 teaspoon of the sea salt and 1/8 of teaspoon of the freshly ground pepper.

Step 3 Rinse the tilapia fillets under cold running water and shake off the excess water. Dip each fillet in the seasoned flour, making sure all of the sides are well coated.

Step 4 In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the tilapia and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until the tilapia is browned and cooked through. Break the tilapia into bite-size pieces.