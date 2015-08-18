Pan-Fried Tilapia with Dijon Mayo
May 2014

These crispy tilapia fillets with a rich and tangy sauce are sure to score high marks from the whole family, and the recipe is so easy to prepare it’s likely to become a favorite with the family cook. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • Four 5-ounce tilapia fillets
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, honey and 1/8 teaspoon of the sea salt.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of the sea salt and the freshly ground pepper.

Step 3    

Rinse the tilapia fillets under cold running water and shake gently to remove excess water. Dip each fillet in the seasoned flour, making sure all sides are well coated.

Step 4    

In a medium frying pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the tilapia and cook for 3 minutes per side, until it is browned and cooked through. Serve topped with the Dijon mayo.

