Pan-Fried Tilapia with Dijon Mayo

These crispy tilapia fillets with a rich and tangy sauce are sure to score high marks from the whole family, and the recipe is so easy to prepare it’s likely to become a favorite with the family cook. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, honey and 1/8 teaspoon of the sea salt.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of the sea salt and the freshly ground pepper.
Rinse the tilapia fillets under cold running water and shake gently to remove excess water. Dip each fillet in the seasoned flour, making sure all sides are well coated.
In a medium frying pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the tilapia and cook for 3 minutes per side, until it is browned and cooked through. Serve topped with the Dijon mayo.
