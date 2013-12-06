Pan-Fried Striped Bass with Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Dill

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 300°. In a bowl, toss the tomatoes with a large pinch of salt and set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet. Add the garlic and cook over low heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and fish sauce and stir-fry over moderate heat until soft, about 10 minutes.

Step 2 Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Add 4 of the fillets to the skillet, skin side down, and cook over moderately high heat until the skin is browned and crisp, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook until the fish is opaque all the way through, about 1 minute. Transfer the fish, skin side up, to a baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Add 1 teaspoon of the oil to the skillet and repeat with the remaining fillets.