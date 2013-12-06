Pan-Fried Striped Bass with Stir-Fried Tomatoes and Dill
The use of fish sauce in the stir-fried tomatoes is typically Vietnamese.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 medium plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons safflower oil
  • 1 large garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • Eight 6-ounce striped bass fillets
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 20 dill sprigs, tough stems discarded
  • 20 cilantro sprigs
  • 20 large basil leaves, preferably Holy basil (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. In a bowl, toss the tomatoes with a large pinch of salt and set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet. Add the garlic and cook over low heat until golden, about 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and fish sauce and stir-fry over moderate heat until soft, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Add 4 of the fillets to the skillet, skin side down, and cook over moderately high heat until the skin is browned and crisp, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook until the fish is opaque all the way through, about 1 minute. Transfer the fish, skin side up, to a baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Add 1 teaspoon of the oil to the skillet and repeat with the remaining fillets.

Step 3    

In the same skillet, heat the remaining 1 teaspoon of oil. Add the dill, cilantro and basil and stir-fry over high heat until barely wilted, about 1 minute. Mound the tomatoes on plates and set the fish fillets on top. Garnish with the herbs and serve at once.

Make Ahead

The cooked tomatoes can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Reheat gently before serving.

Notes

Holy basil can be found at Asian groceries.

Suggested Pairing

Mild white fish pairs well with a light white wine, but the tomatoes require a bottling with richness. A mildly fruity Chablis is a good choice.

