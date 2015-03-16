Pan-Fried Shrimp with Lemony Pea Pesto
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Dominic Quirke
April 2015

The pea, pine nut and Parmesan pesto for this fast shrimp dish would also make a great dip for crudités. Slideshow: More Pesto Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons pine nuts
  • 1/2 pound shelled fresh young peas (2 cups)
  • 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 12 jumbo shrimp (1 pound), shelled and deveined
  • 4 cups baby arugula (2 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over low heat, stirring frequently, until golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool completely.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the toasted pine nuts, the peas, cheese, garlic, 1/4 cup of the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and puree until a coarse, thick pesto forms. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Add half of the shrimp to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat for 3 minutes. Turn the shrimp over, reduce  the heat to moderate and cook until golden outside and white throughout, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Repeat with another 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the remaining shrimp.

Step 4    

Toss the arugula with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice; season with salt and pepper. Spread the pea pesto on plates, top with the shrimp and arugula and serve.

