Pan-Fried Shrimp with Lemony Pea Pesto

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over low heat, stirring frequently, until golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool completely.

Step 2 In a food processor, combine the toasted pine nuts, the peas, cheese, garlic, 1/4 cup of the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and puree until a coarse, thick pesto forms. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Add half of the shrimp to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat for 3 minutes. Turn the shrimp over, reduce the heat to moderate and cook until golden outside and white throughout, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Repeat with another 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the remaining shrimp.