Pan-Fried Okra
Marcia Kiesel
September 1996

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 pound small okra, stem ends trimmed
  • 1/2 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonreactive skillet, toast the cumin seeds over moderately high heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Let cool, then grind in a spice grinder or mortar or finely chop with a knife.

Step 2    

Heat the vegetable oil in the skillet until shimmering. Add the okra and cook over moderately high heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste, lemon juice and ground cumin and stir well to coat the okra. Continue cooking until the okra is tender but firm and nicely glazed, about 1 more minute. Season with salt and pepper and serve at once.

