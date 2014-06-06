Pan-Fried Flounder with Lemon Butter Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the milk. Spread the flour and bread crumbs in 2 separate shallow bowls and season with salt.

Step 2 Dredge the fish in the flour, dusting off the excess. Dip the fish in the egg mixture, then dredge in the bread crumbs. Transfer to a large plate.

Step 3 In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add 2 fish fillets and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until golden and white throughout, about 6 minutes. Transfer the fish to plates. Wipe out the skillet and repeat with another 2 tablespoons of butter and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and fish.