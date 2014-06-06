Pan-Fried Flounder with Lemon Butter Sauce
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jonathan Waxman
July 2014

Jonathan Waxman's recipe for crisp flounder is simple and delicious. The keys, he says, are to get flounder from a reliable source and to concentrate while cooking it. "Get the flounder too hot and it turns to mush, too cool and it goes rubbery." He then drizzles the fish with a tangy Meyer lemon–butter sauce. Plus: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup plain dry bread crumbs
  • Kosher salt
  • Four 5-ounce flounder or sole fillets
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon or Meyer lemon juice, plus wedges for serving
  • Parsley leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the milk. Spread the flour and bread crumbs in 2 separate shallow bowls and season with salt.

Step 2    

Dredge the fish in the flour, dusting off the excess. Dip the fish in the egg mixture, then dredge in the bread crumbs. Transfer to a large plate.

Step 3    

In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add 2 fish fillets and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until golden and white throughout, about 6 minutes. Transfer the fish to plates. Wipe out the skillet and repeat with another 2 tablespoons of butter and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and fish.

Step 4    

Wipe out the skillet. Whisk in the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and the 2 tablespoons of lemon juice; season with salt. Spoon the sauce over the fish, garnish with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.

