Pan-Fried Catfish with Salmoriglio Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Erica De Mane
May 1997

Here's a classic American fish paired with a classic Sicilian sauce. Pour a dry, tart Italian white, such as a Soave.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons capers, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh oregano
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh mint
  • Pinch of sugar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • Cayenne pepper
  • 4 skinless catfish fillets, (about 7 ounces each)
  • Lemon wedges, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of the olive oil with the capers, garlic, oregano, mint, sugar and a pinch each of salt and pepper. In a small nonreactive saucepan, heat the lemon juice and pour it over the caper mixture.

Step 2    

On a large plate, combine the flour and a pinch each of cayenne, salt and black pepper. In a large, heavy nonstick skillet, heat the remaining olive oil. Lightly coat the fish with the seasoned flour and cook in batches over moderately high heat until golden and cooked through, 7 to 9 minutes.

Step 3    

Drain the fish briefly on paper towels and transfer to a platter. Pour the sauce on the fish, garnish with lemon and serve.

