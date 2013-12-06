Pan-Fried Catfish with Salmoriglio Sauce

Here's a classic American fish paired with a classic Sicilian sauce. Pour a dry, tart Italian white, such as a Soave. Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of the olive oil with the capers, garlic, oregano, mint, sugar and a pinch each of salt and pepper. In a small nonreactive saucepan, heat the lemon juice and pour it over the caper mixture.
On a large plate, combine the flour and a pinch each of cayenne, salt and black pepper. In a large, heavy nonstick skillet, heat the remaining olive oil. Lightly coat the fish with the seasoned flour and cook in batches over moderately high heat until golden and cooked through, 7 to 9 minutes.
Drain the fish briefly on paper towels and transfer to a platter. Pour the sauce on the fish, garnish with lemon and serve.
