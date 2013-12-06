Pan-Fried Catfish with Salmoriglio Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of the olive oil with the capers, garlic, oregano, mint, sugar and a pinch each of salt and pepper. In a small nonreactive saucepan, heat the lemon juice and pour it over the caper mixture.

Step 2 On a large plate, combine the flour and a pinch each of cayenne, salt and black pepper. In a large, heavy nonstick skillet, heat the remaining olive oil. Lightly coat the fish with the seasoned flour and cook in batches over moderately high heat until golden and cooked through, 7 to 9 minutes.