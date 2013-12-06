Pan-Flashed Ahi

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, combine the vinegar, miso, honey, scallion, chili-garlic paste, ginger and sesame oil.

Step 2 Heat the vegetable oil in a nonstick skillet until almost smoking. Add the tuna, season with salt and pepper and sear over high heat until well browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and refrigerated until chilled.