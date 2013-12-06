Pan-Flashed Ahi
Serves : 4 hors d'oeuvre servings
Tylun Pang
May 1997

This dish calls for the best quality tuna you can find. Miso paste is available at health food stores.  Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons white miso paste
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon minced scallion
  • 1 teaspoon Asian chili-garlic paste
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon Asian sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 6 ounces yellowfin (ahi) tuna steak, at least 1 inch thick
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup finely julienned daikon
  • 6 fresh basil leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, combine the vinegar, miso, honey, scallion, chili-garlic paste, ginger and sesame oil.

Step 2    

Heat the vegetable oil in a nonstick skillet until almost smoking. Add the tuna, season with salt and pepper and sear over high heat until well browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and refrigerated until chilled.

Step 3    

Spoon the vinaigrette onto a small platter. Cut the tuna into 8 even slices and arrange the slices in the vinaigrette. Garnish with the daikon and basil and serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 102 kcal, Protein 11 gm, Carbohydrate 8.4 gm, Cholesterol 20 mg, Total Fat 2.7 gm, Saturated Fat .5 gm.

