Pan-Flashed Ahi

This dish calls for the best quality tuna you can find. Miso paste is available at health food stores.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, combine the vinegar, miso, honey, scallion, chili-garlic paste, ginger and sesame oil.
Step 2
Heat the vegetable oil in a nonstick skillet until almost smoking. Add the tuna, season with salt and pepper and sear over high heat until well browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and refrigerated until chilled.
Step 3
Spoon the vinaigrette onto a small platter. Cut the tuna into 8 even slices and arrange the slices in the vinaigrette. Garnish with the daikon and basil and serve.
Notes
One Serving Calories 102 kcal, Protein 11 gm, Carbohydrate 8.4 gm, Cholesterol 20 mg, Total Fat 2.7 gm, Saturated Fat .5 gm.
